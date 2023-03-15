March 16, 1923: Charged with theft of the bell, which recently disappeared from the Guadalupe church, Ramon Jimenez of lower San Francisco street was up in the county jail today and two more men were said to be likely to be arrested.
March 16, 1948: The Santa Fe county registration board, now in session at the county courthouse, has decided to strike the names of registrants who failed to vote at the past two general elections, in 1944 and 1946, Noberto Padilla, chairman, stated today.
Estimates of the number to be dropped range from 500 to several thousand. At its first day's session, Monday, 150 were stricken. The purging is expected to on at least several days longer.
March 16, 1973: Mariachi music, prayer, official greetings, cheers and happy tears: "Welcome Home Col. Hughes."
After six years a prisoner of war, Air Force Colonel James Linberg Hughes will come home to Santa Fe Saturday afternoon.
City officials have prepared a gala celebration in honor of the Santa Fean. Among those welcoming Hughes home will be the Donelia Jaquez family, who patiently await word that their son Juan L. Jaquez will soon arrive.
March 16, 1998: Several Santa Fe city councilors met with opponents of the controversial Los Vecinos development on the city's east side and decided to vote against it before a public hearing on the project last May, former city officials say.
The Hyde Park Limited Liability Co. has appealed to the state District Court the city's denial of its plan to develop 56 lots on the 68-acre parcel north of Hyde Park Road. The city's planning staff had recommended the council approve the development despite stiff neighborhood opposition.
In its appeal, the company has argued that some city councilors voted against the project for reasons other than those presented during the public hearing as required.