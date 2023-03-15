From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 16, 1923: Charged with theft of the bell, which recently disappeared from the Guadalupe church, Ramon Jimenez of lower San Francisco street was up in the county jail today and two more men were said to be likely to be arrested.

March 16, 1948: The Santa Fe county registration board, now in session at the county courthouse, has decided to strike the names of registrants who failed to vote at the past two general elections, in 1944 and 1946, Noberto Padilla, chairman, stated today.