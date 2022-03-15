From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 16, 1922: The rapidity with which men and women of both political parties are signing the petitions asking for an election on the commission form of government for Santa Fe is most gratifying and it is evident that there will be sufficient signatures — fifteen per cent of the last mayoralty vote — to authorize a vote on the issue. Certainly something has been accomplished if there is such a widespread sentiment, regardless of political lines, in favor of the business form of municipal administration.
March 16, 1972: Santa Fe’s water outlook for this summer is bleak.
And clear skies over the Ancient City are ominous of dry days ahead. These are the assessments after reviewing Santa Fe’s water situation today.
According to the Public Service Company records, Santa Fe water customers have been using two-million gallons more per day for the last 17 days as compared to last year.
March 16, 1997: The Legislature gave final approval late Saturday to a $3 billion budget package to finance general government operations and public schools next year.
The package was sent to Gov. Gary Johnson, where it faces almost certain cuts and vetoes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.