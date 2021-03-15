From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 16, 1921: George R. Craig, republican state committeeman, today was notified by Judge Colin Neblett of the U.S. district court, that he had been appointed United States district attorney for New Mexico until such time as the president could fill the place. Summers Burkhart resigned the office March 4th.
March 16, 1946: It was 4 a.m. and a light was burning upstairs in the Santa Fe Catholic Maternity Institute at 417 E. Palace avenue. One of the Medical Mission sisters was packing her sick bag preparatory to making a call far into the country. The same light flickered on again at 1 a.m. the following morning — it was the sister returning from a 20-hour vigil, during which she assisted in bringing a husky, redfaced boy into the world.
March 16, 1971: Although overall figures on the budget for the Santa Fe School District were not available, Superintendent Philip Bebo admitted that proposed legislative cuts in educational finance and the rising cost of living would force cutbacks in every phase of operation.
Cuts from the state also will sever Santa Fe School District’s life-blood in education — teachers. The District has the lowest base starting pay in the state at $5,800, which currently has been the same for two years.
March 16, 1996: City councilors are still in the dark about who Mayor Debbie Jaramillo plans to appoint as interim city manager or when their next meeting might be. The general feeling seems to be, though, that the wheels of city government still are spinning.
