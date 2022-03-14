From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 15, 1922: Sign the Petition for a Commission Form of City Government — Take it Out of Politics!
March 15, 1947: A third member of a trio of convicts who scaled the state penitentiary walls last night was captured this morning by pen guards who found him hiding in a private garage at 303 E. Berger Street, Warden Howell Gage announced.
March 15, 1972: We received a report Monday, later confirmed, that Harvey Mudd, controversial environmentalist, had been under investigation by the State Police.
March 15, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson said Friday he’s optimistic that he and legislative leaders can reach a state budget agreement — despite several days of rancor, controversy and surprises in the budget deliberations at the Legislature.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.