From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 15, 1921: Governor Mechem has had a busy day.
The governor by noon today had signed eighty-nine senate bills and one hundred and seventeen house bills, passed by the fifth state legislature.
March 15, 1946: Snow which ranged to 20 inches deep at Las Vegas slowed highway travel over north-center and northeastern New Mexico today. The storm was continuing at Las Vegas this morning and was expected to blanket the northeast corner of the state by nightfall.
Highway department officials reported all roads into Las Vegas were blocked by the blizzard, which centered on the area between there and Raton.
March 15, 1971: New Mexico astronaut Edgar Dean Mitchell will arrive in Santa Fe Tuesday for a round of public appearances in connection with Space Week.
Mitchell, 40, spent two 4-hour moon walks during the Apollo 14 mission.
March 15, 1996: The morning after losing his job, Isaac Pino discovered his 20-month-old son was a “Barney” fan.
“I never knew that until this morning,” Pino said Thursday. “I’m usually gone by this time. This morning I got to just hang out and watch TV with my son … it was fun.
“I’m not in glum spirits at all.”
Pino, brother of Mayor Debbie Jaramillo, was fired from his post as city manager Wednesday night by a 5-3 City Council vote.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.