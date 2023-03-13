The past 100 years The past 100 years, March 14, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:March 14, 1923: Albuquerque, N.M., March 14 — The oldest postmaster in New Mexico is a woman. She is 75 years old and has been postmaster in Lumberton for nine years.This was discovered last night at a banquet of postal employees of the state.Mrs. Ellen M. Bolles, although somewhat lame and using a cane, came here alone in order to get to the Albuquerque portal employees’ convention.March 14, 1973: Daddy’s coming home.For 12-year-old Gregory Michael Brande, of Santa Fe, that thought is something short of fantasy. He has never seen his father, who was Missing In Action (MIA) during the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.Master Sergeant Harvey G. Brande also has never seen his son. He was listed among the 32 Prisoners of War (POW) released by the Viet Cong from South Vietnamese prison camps today.March 14, 1998: A jury convicted Rio Arriba County Clerk David S. Chávez and his chief deputy clerk of illegally opening a ballot box, a felony. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew Mexico State Police officer shoots at fleeing suspect; suspect still at largeWoman in critical condition, suspect in custody after chase ends in crashSanta Fe plans to sell Market Station space in the Railyard for $6 millionHouse passes omnibus tax bill that would give taxpayers rebate checksState seeks pretrial detention for 85-year-old murder suspectMayor amends obelisk proposal to incorporate a water feature on eve of consideration'He's a miracle': Bald eagle that defied deadly lead poisoning releasedCity Council delays decision on controversial plan to rebuild obeliskAnaya acquitted of murder in DJ's death; jury deadlocks on manslaughterA good walk spoiled by state land commissioner Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A good walk spoiled by state land commissioner Building Santa Fe There are times when a fixer-upper isn't a downer Phill Casaus An ex-coach puts a little pizazz in Portales Ringside Seat PRC, utility companies show plenty of chutzpah