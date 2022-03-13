From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 14, 1921: The Kiwanian Kiwanatics Want To Tickle You Next Tuesday Night — Only 50 Cents Per Tickle.
March 14, 1947: Legislative oratory is usually as futile as arguing with Gromyko and aimed at impressing the press table and visiting constituents, but the 17 members of the house who rose today to talk against the local option gambling bill should be credited with turning nearly a dozen votes to their side in the final roll call that killed the proposal 34 to 8.
March 14, 1972: LOS ALAMOS — Approximately 5,000 acres of government land at Los Alamos will soon be declared surplus and released to the General Services Administration for sale.
Jack Blackwell, area manager of the Atomic Energy Commission, made the announcement today.
March 14, 1997: In a dramatic turnaround Thursday, Senate President Pro Tem Many Aragon said “I give up” and he and other Senate Democrats threw out their plan for a state budget that depended on $150 million from tax increases and new gambling revenue.
Instead at Aragon’s suggestion, the Senate decided Gov. Gary Johnson should get the pared-down budget he’s said he wants — if Johnson is willing to make millions of dollars in budget vetoes and prove state government can work without more revenue.
As Rep. Max Coll, D-Santa Fe, said later, “Now the governor needs to fish or cut bait.”
