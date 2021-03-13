From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 14, 1921: Uncle Sam Will Be Looking For You Tomorrow if You Haven't Made Your Income Tax Return.
March 14, 1946: As the first step toward restoring the Plaza to its early 19th century appearance, the Plaza District association is on record for construction of continuous portales on three sides of that area, J.V. Lanigan, secretary, said today. (The Palace of the Governors is on the north side.)
The association, which met last night at the chamber of commerce, authorized John Gar Meem and Willard Kruger, architects, to draw the design.
March 14, 1971: New Mexico's top brass gave a briefing Saturday night to a covey of space officials who will ultimately decide whether or not the projected space shuttle program will be located at White Sands, in southern New Mexico.
March 14, 1996: The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday severed the brother/sister tie that had frustrated Mayor Debbie Jaramillo's critics through two years of hirings, firings and personnel controversies at City Hall.
On a 5-3 vote, the council fired Isaac Pino, the mayor's brother, from his $86,000-a-year post as city manager.
