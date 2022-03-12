From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 13, 1921: Read Carefully Statement of City Finances in Today’s Paper and See Where We are “At.”
March 13, 1947: Over bitter opposition, which described the state Democratic chairman and treasurer as leaders of a powerful lobby, the house today passed, 24 to 22, and sent to the senate a bill to create a state real estate commission to regulate real estate brokers and salesman.
March 13, 1972: Colonias de Santa Fe has been given approval for interstate land sales and will begin a full program of marketing immediately, Norman Rosen, president of Sangre de Cristo Development Company, developers of Colonias, announced today.
March 13, 1997: Plans by the Senate’s Democratic majority to blitz its blockbuster package of budget, tax increase, prison and gambling bills through the Senate were blocked by angry Republicans late Wednesday night.
