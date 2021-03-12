From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 13, 1921: The state-wide primary bill, previously passed by the house, was killed in the senate late yesterday afternoon, and this came to an end so far as this legislature is concerned.
March 13, 1971: A strong movement was developing today for Frank B. Ortiz for mayor among Democratic delegates to the city convention which was marking time at the State House of Representatives today. ...
Mayor Manuel Lujan for a third term appeared to be the likely choice of the Republican city convention which opened this afternoon at Seth hall. Friends said he would accept, but the mayor himself remained noncommittal.
March 13, 1996: The man Gov. Gary Johnson chose to negotiate the state’s gambling compacts with the Indian tribes regarded himself as the ultimate authority on the legal issues involved and threw temper tantrums whenever anyone raised objections to the agreements or tried to delay signing.
