From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 12, 1947: A measure authorizing the issuance and sale of $2.5 million in state building and institution bonds was introduced in the senate today at the request of Gov. Thomas J. Mabry. In a special message to the upper chamber, the governor said the proposal is for securing funds to acquire, erect, improve, construct, remodel and equip buildings for the state, state agencies, departments and institutions. Political subdivisions are not included.
March 12, 1972: Most Democrats in Santa Fe County would like to see Sen. Edmund Muskie win the party’s presidential nomination, but nearly one-quarter of the rank-and-file prefer Sen. George McGovern.
The senator from Maine emerged as the favorite Friday night in grass-roots meetings conducted n 21 Democratic party wards throughout Santa Fe County.
March 12, 1997: The cause of equal rights for gays and lesbians was significantly set back at the State Legislature on Tuesday.
By a vote of 7-0, the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee approved a bill that would make it illegal for members of the same sex to marry in New Mexico.
… Working late into the night, the same committee then tables, or set aside, a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against anyone in the workplace on the bases of their sexual orientation.
