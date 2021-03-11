From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 12, 1921: East Las Vegas, N.M., March 12 — General Manager R.J. Parker of the Northern, southern and western lines of the Santa Fe, with headquarters at Amarillo, Texas, posted a notice in the Santa Fe round house here this morning announcing that on April 11 the salaries of common laborers here would be reduced from 48 cents per hour to 30 cents.
... The order will effect nearly 200 men here.
March 12, 1946: Sabiniano Sena, choice of many Democrats for nomination of mayor at the party’s convention tomorrow, said today that he would not accept the nomination of tendered.
March 12, 1971: Gov. Bruce King acknowledged Thursday night that Dr. Miron Neal has resigned as director of the State Department of Hospitals and Institutions.
And he confirmed that Belarmino Giron will be his replacement.
March 12, 1996: Four inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico say the state is sabotaging their American Indian sweat lodge ceremonies and denying them the right to practice their religion.
