March 11, 1948: The Santa Fe New Mexican scored by far the largest circulation gain of any New Mexico daily newspaper last y ear, official figures showed today.
While all other dailies in the state, taken together, were losing 2,540 subscribers, The New Mexicans added 1,519, according to a comparison of figures in the 1947 and 1948 Editor and Publisher yearbooks, covered average circulation for 1944 and 1947.
March 11, 1973: Whatever happened to that happy-go-lucky mailman in the pages of the kiddie coloring book who sed to smile and wave all the time?
At least on a national level, his smile may be on the wane. And things aren't all that rosy on the local level either, according to a spokesman for the postal clerks union here.
March 11, 1998: ALBUQUERQUE — It's sacred ground vs. urban sprawl, conservationists against developers and Indians opposite politicians.
A clash over a few acres of Petroglyph National Monument in this city's rapidly growing west side has taken on a decidedly national flavor lately.
Environmental groups from around the country have banded with New Mexico tribes to stop a bill introduced last April by Sen. Pete Domenici, R-N.M. The legislation would trim some 8.5 acres from the park's northern boundary to allow extension of two roads through the volcanic landscape, home to ancient Indian rock drawings held sacred by many pueblo Indians.