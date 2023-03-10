From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

March 11, 1948: The Santa Fe New Mexican scored by far the largest circulation gain of any New Mexico daily newspaper last y ear, official figures showed today.

While all other dailies in the state, taken together, were losing 2,540 subscribers, The New Mexicans added 1,519, according to a comparison of figures in the 1947 and 1948 Editor and Publisher yearbooks, covered average circulation for 1944 and 1947.