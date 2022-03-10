From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 11, 1921: Mark in Your Little Book March 21, When the Kiwanis Minstrel Show Electrifies a Vast Crowd at El Onate.
March 11, 1947: Two men charged with reckless driving each drew $25 fines in Judge Joe Berardinelli’s police court this morning.
March 11, 1997: It hasn’t yet been decided whether it’s safe to open the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, but a WIPP nuclear transport has apparently already rolled through the heart of Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.