From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 11, 1946: Remember a year ago how everyone was talking about the veterans taking over the political parties when they got home?
Today the vets are home and take a look at the political picture.
Of 32 announced and prominently mentioned candidates for nomination to state office on the Democratic tickets there are two veterans of World War II.
They, a pair of former navy petty officers, are trying for places at the bottom of the ticket — Gilbert Lopez for the part-time job of lieutenant governor, Tom Jernigan for the lowest-paid office in the statehouse, corporation commissioner.
March 11, 1971: Santa Fe and other Northern New Mexico students are reprieved from attending school on Saturdays to make up school days lost because of extreme weather conditions, according to an opinion from Attorney General David Norvell, Wednesday.
March 11, 1996: An intestinal illness that is typically associated with developing countries is on the upswing in New Mexico.
Reported cases of shigella — a bacterial disease that causes diarrhea, cramping, intestinal pain and fever — more than tripled in New Mexico during 1995.
