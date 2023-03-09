March 10, 1923: Hatchet Buried As Sixth New Mexico Legislature Passes Into Memory
March 10, 1948: New Mexico's church-school controversy came to a head today with filing of a suit which asks, in part, removal of Catholic nuns from public school teaching positions. The actions was brought on behalf of 28 residents of seven counties by Attorney Harry L. Bigbee.
It named 235 defendants. ... Among the individuals were 145 Catholic nuns, brothers and priests.
March 10, 1973: Natural gas, the glamour fuel of our pollution conscious age, may stage its next major resurgence at a little-heralded geologic formation known as the Albuquerque trough, basin.
Formed millions of years ago, the trough received scant attention from gas explorers until two years ago, when Shell Oil Co. began a massive $10 million effort to determine if the area holds promise as a major gas field.
March 10, 1998: Although he said last week that he did not intend to resign as police chief, Carlos Jaramillo — brother-in-law of former Mayor Debbie Jaramillo — stepped down Monday from the $71,000-a-year job.
Jaramillo has held the post for two years. He stepped aside on the day new Mayor Larry Delgado took the oath of office, replacing Debbie Jaramillo.
Ron Curry, on his last day on the job as Santa Fe city manager, appointed police Capt. Beverly Lennen as acting chief on Monday until a permanent replacement is chosen.