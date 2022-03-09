From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 10, 1921: Everybody Ought to Look Cheerful After this Latest Million-Dollar Snow Fall.
March 10, 1947: Governor Mabry’s special taxation advisory committee reporting on the general appropriations bill now under consideration in the house declared today that New Mexico could afford adequate maintenance of only three of its six four-year colleges.
March 10, 1972: Cloud seeding operations in adjacent states may be a contributing factor to a decline in moisture in New Mexico, a state Representatives and an operator of a New Mexico ski area said Thursday.
State Rep. Max Coll, R-Chavez, and Taos Ski Valley owner operator Ernie Blake said they feel the weather modification efforts in surrounding states are being made without consideration of effects in New Mexico.
March 10, 1997: Add one more to the bevy of museums and galleries in Santa Fe that are expanding this year.
The Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian breaks ground today on an addition to its main, hoganlike building. The museum will add an elevator, a gallery and an information center with video facilities.
