From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 1, 1922: Naturally, in a Winter Resort Like Santa Fe, We Have to Have a Little Winter Occasionally.
March 1, 1947: More than 140,000 telephone workers in at least 35 states, including New Mexico, were represented today in 30-day strike notices filed with the federal government in what a union spokesman termed a “coordinated program” of the National Federation of Telephone Workers.
March 1, 1972: A packed house at City Hall listened to mayoral, City Council and municipal judge candidates debate major issues for four hours Tuesday night with just a single clash.
Candidates addressed themselves to issues such as the future water supply, mobile homes, airport runway construction, a city convention center, city-county consolidation, city administration and city development.
March 1, 1997: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
Skiers dreaming of a white February were well accommodated Friday with reports of snowfall as high as 2 feet at the Taos Ski valley.
The Santa Fe Ski area received 25 inches of snow from Thursday to Friday night, upping this week’s total to 31 inches. The base depth at the ski area was 108 inches.
