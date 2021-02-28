From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 1, 1921: Governor Mechem stated today that he still had not received any word from United States Senator Fall. His resignation has been expected daily since President-Elect Harding announced his selection as secretary of the interior on the theory that Fall probably indicated his willingness to accept the portfolio before the announcement was made.
March 1,1946: Bakeries in Santa Fe and other New Mexico cities will raise prices and increase weights on bread and rolls, effective Monday, H.A. Lindberg of the Superior Bakery announced today.
The price increase, authorized by the OPA, will be a cent on a loaf or package of roles. The weight increase will be 12 per cent.
March 1, 1971: Permission for the Santa Fe Mid-High School cafeteria to resume food service today was granted by the Environmental Services Division of the State Department of Health and Social Services Sunday.
But an investigation is continuing into an outbreak of illness, which apparently stemmed from food served at the Mid-High cafeteria Friday.
March 1, 1996: Life goes on in the Santa Fe Public Schools.
Minutes after Superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez resigned her position Thursday, the Santa Fe school board surprised many within the district and picked Pat Weaver, the district's director of curriculum development, as Gonzalez's temporary replacement.
