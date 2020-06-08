June 9, 1920: Charles Maloof of Las Vegas appeared before Justice Stewart this week to answer the charge of driving a car while in an intoxicated condition and was held to the grand jury under a bond of $500. Maloof will also have to answer to a charge of violating the city speed limit.
June 9, 1945: Pvt. Frank Meliton Martinez was killed in action on Luzon May 21, according to a War Department telegram received by his wife, Mrs. Josephine Martinez, 538 Armijo.
June 9, 1970: Many Santa Fe and New Mexico residents report they have not been counted in the 1970 federal census.
June 9, 1995: A 45-year-old California man who had moved temporarily to Santa Fe in late May to visit friends and look for work died Tuesday at St. Vincent Hospital of the hantavirus, state Health Department Officials said.
Since the incubation period of the hantavirus is between 15 and 25 days, it is likely but not certain the man was exposed to the disease in California, said Dr. Mack Sewell, state epidemiologist.
