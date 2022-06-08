June 9, 1922: The body of the late Eugenio Ortiz, railway conductor, who was killed Wednesday in a railway accident in Trinidad, Colo., will arrive this evening on No. 1 and will be taken to the family home at 247 Agua Fria street. The body was expected to arrive here last night, but there was an unavoidable delay, perhaps due to a coroner’s inquest.
Alderman Pedro Roybal, father-in-law of Eugenio Ortiz, left last night for Trinidad and will accompany the body home. Mrs. Belle Ortiz, wife of the deceased, and her seven children, will also accompany the body to Santa Fe.
June 9, 1947: Police Chief Manuel Montoya and Sheriff Florentino Ortiz told reporters today they would enforce antigambling laws.
June 9, 1972: The budget has been balanced.
The City Finance Committee Thursday approved a proposed budget of $3,854,891 for fiscal year 1972-73 for the City of Santa Fe.
June 9, 1997: WASHINGTON — Newly elected Rep. Bill Redmond is a member of a controversial organization which favors logging, grazing and mining on public lands, and his top aide in Washington is a veteran activist with the group.
Redmon’s association with People for the West! has caught the eye of New Mexico environmental groups, who question whether his views conflict with those of his constituents.