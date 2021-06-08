From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 9, 1921: Although there were only two cases of the typhus fever under treatment on the Navajo reservation when he left, Dr. George S. Luckett, public health bureau, today said he was not willing to declare the outbreak practically wiped out.
Because the disease spread slowly he believed it too early to announce the outbreak fully under control.
June 9, 1971: The Board of Education, in a move that brought out sharp debate among school personnel, Tuesday night accepted a budget that includes a $6,200 starting pay for teachers.
Board member Gregory Salinas said the starting pay was "just but unrealistic."
Casting the sole vote against adoption of the budget, Salinas said the raise had "completely emasculated the whole rest of the budget."
June 9, 1996: Joe Maestas' black rosary swung wildly from the rearview mirrors of his old pickup as he drove along an irrigation ditch.
He talked about his faith that God will help his 2,500-member acequia district survive the drought while protecting it for future generations against encroaching development.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.