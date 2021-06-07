From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 8, 1921: You can't "pass by on the other side" in the case of Pueblo. Help the Red Cross help the homeless.
June 8, 1946: The civilian production administration has denied an application for the state to proceed with its capitol building improvement program, Gov. John J. Dempsey reported today.
The governor said he had received a letter from J.J. Whelan, recording secretary for the civilian production administration saying the $1.5 million capitol improvement program was being "temporarily held up" because it might conflict with the housing program for war veterans.
June 8, 1971: A raging forest fire in Santa Fe National Forest southwest of Los Alamos was declared "under control and contained" this morning.
Fire fighting supervisors at a base camp near LaCueva said at 10 a.m. they had the roaring fire under control. The blaze was declared contained at 7 a.m. today.
June 8, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson's household leads the pack of Santa Fe's heavy residential water users.
Records show the Governor's Residence, nestled on a north-side hilltop, is the city of Santa Fe's largest residential water customer, consuming nearly 2 million gallons since May 1995.
