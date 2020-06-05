From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 8, 1920: Governor Larrazolo came back from the Pecos with nothing more than a story — but not one about the size or the number of his catch. He admitted frankly that he hadn't made any catch.
June 8, 1945: Mrs. Corrine Salazar Shroeder, 19, drowned in Elephant Butte Lake Tuesday four hours after her marriage to Sgt. Charles Shroeder of Brooklyn, Santa Fe relatives reported today.
... Shroeder, who is stationed at Kirtland Field, and the Santa Fe girl were married in Hot Springs at 2 p.m. Tuesday ... and were boating with another couple on Elephant Butte Lake in the late afternoon when the young bride fell from the boat. Shroeder leaped into the water but was unable to give aid.
June 8, 1970: Fired or not by Gov. David F. Cargo, State Liquor Director L.A. (Skeet) McCulloch was in his office this morning doing business as usual, but he was working free. McCulloch said the governor cut off his salary as of last Wednesday.
June 8, 1995: City Manager Ike Pino — who until recently dismissed complaints against Chief Donald Grady II as the grumblings of malcontents — now recognizes there are real problems in the police department, a city councilor said Wednesday.
"We emphasized his support of Chief Grady," Councilor Steven Farber said of Pino. "But he recognizes there are some legitimate problems."
