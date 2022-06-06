June 7, 1922: David Rodriguez, accompanied by two other water users, complained before the city council last night that the Santa Fe Water & Light company had cut off the flow from their ditches and diverted the water into the reservoir at the mouth of Santa Fe canyon.
Alderman R.L. Baca said the company was without right to cut off their supply; they had prior right to the water for irrigation and as the result of the company’s alleged action their crops and those of their neighbors were destroyed.
June 7, 1947: Plans for the most elaborate Fiesta in years are under way in earnest, it was announced this week by A.B. Martinez, council president.
June 7,1972: Democrat Jack Daniels of Hobbs and Republican Pete Domenici of Albuquerque, men with parallel political histories, were selected by New Mexico voters Tuesday to seek to succeed retiring Clinton P. Anderson in the United States Senate.
Daniels and Domenici won run-away victories in their respective party’s primary. The result showed conclusively that New Mexicans want Sen. Anderson’s successor to be of a conservative persuasion. Neither primary race was close.
June 7, 1997: A federal appeals court Friday rejected New Mexico Attorney General Tom Udall’s claim that the public has been illegally shut. Out of crucial decision-making related to the controversial Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.
While the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Washington, D.C., does not mean the way has been cleared to open WIPP, it does mean a big legal obstacle to the underground nuclear waste dump has been removed.