From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 7, 1921: Santa Fe Man Gets Cinnamon Bear At Pecos
C.A. Carlisle’s Dog “Taos” Chief Hero of Hunting Exploit in Woods.
June 7, 1946: Theron Colby Bird, former principal of Hobbs High school and a veteran of World War II, is Santa Fe’s new city school superintendent. He will report for duty June 17.
June 7, 1971: An uncontrolled, uncontained blaze is crackling through 5,000 acres of Santa Fe National Forest in the Jemez Mountains today as nearly 1,000 firefighters work around the clock to contain the inferno.
U.S. Forest Service officials have said dozens of summer homes and campers in the forest have been evacuated as explosive flames roar along Wildcat Canyon.
June 7, 1996: Several Catholic parishes in Santa Fe already allow the cremated remains of parish members to be brought into church for funeral and memorial Mass.
The practice, though banned by the Vatican, is prevalent in New Mexico, several local clergy members said.
