From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 7, 1920: With the perfect setting of a perfect June day in Santa Fe, thousands of the faithful marching in the annual Corpus Christi procession yesterday formed a spectacle of solemn beauty which is probably unequalled by anything of the kind in America. Practically every Catholic in Santa Fe and environs participated in this impressive act of devotion and large crowds lined the route of the procession to view the spectacle.
June 7, 1945: Mrs. H.G. Baca was presented with the Purple Heart at the New Mexico Military Institute regimental parade Sunday afternoon as a posthumous award to her son, First Lt. Herman G. Baca Jr., 1942 Institute graduate who died in a hospital in England July 29, 1944, after being wounded in Normandy July 9.
June 7, 1970: Declaring that thousands of local residents have not been counted in the 1970 census, civic officials of Santa Fe and Espanola have demanded that the U.S. Bureau of the Census conduct a recount in the two cities; and U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya has officially asked the Census Bureau to make “spot checks for error” in both Santa Fe and Espanola.
June 7, 1995: Superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez bet her job Tuesday night on the success of the most recent phase of her reorganization plan of the Santa Fe Public Schools.
Gonzalez, who made public a plan to reassign principals and other school administrators from more than half the district’s 25 schools, told critics of her plan that if it doesn’t improve classroom services “you won’t have to force me to do anything. I’ll be the first to resign.”
