June 6, 1922: Estancia Has “Big Doin’s” Planned for Sunday. Don’t Miss ‘em.
June 6, 1947: ALBUQUERQUE, June 6 (UP) — Proposed formation of a squadron of 200 to 300 traffic vigilantes in Albuquerque held the approval today of W.C. Eccles of the safety department of the highway commission.
The squadron would be composed of private citizens to be selected secretly to be on the lookout for traffic violators. Motorists’ numbers would be turned in to a “clearing house.”
June 6, 1972: Only about half of New Mexico’s
408,808 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots today in what could be described as the state’s most unique, yet most confusing primary election ever.
Political observers are estimating that as few as
135,000 Democrats and 55,000 Republicans will vote today before the polls close at 7 p.m. for candidates seeking nominations for offices which range from the President of the United States to minor county offices.
June 6, 1997: A Georgia O’Keeffe oil painting from the late artist’s estate will hang in the White House later this summer, said Elizabeth Glassman, president of the Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation.
The foundation, which is responsible for distributing O’Keeffe’s works of art, is donating the painting — a 30-inch by 40-inch oil on canvas titled Bear Lake, New Mexico — along with another unnamed donor.