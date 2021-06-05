From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 6, 1921: 2 Bridges Out
2 Threatened
Only Damage In New Mexico
Rio Grande and Pecos Reported High But No Loss, says State Engineer’s Department.
Raton Ex-Service Men Offer Aid to Pueblo
June 6, 1946: One man who didn’t know he was a candidate won a nomination on the Democratic ticket in Tuesday’s primary. He is Gordon Jones; he received 29 votes in a write-in move for the county surveyor’s spot.
June 6, 1971: A fire raged out of control Saturday night in the Santa Fe National Forest eight miles north of Jemez Springs.
About 150 firemen fought the 250-acre blaze and a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said “we hope to get it tonight.”
… The Forest Service spokesman said the fire is believed to have started from an illegally-built campfire in Lake Fork Canyon.
June 6, 1996: Reaganomics was just coming into vogue the year Sammy Pacheco of Taos became the youngest district attorney ever in New Mexico.
That was in 1980, the year Republicans began a new era in the White House, while on a smaller but more lasting scale, Democrats ushered in a new era in northeastern New Mexico, electing Pacheco to the Eighth Judicial District seat at age 27.
Pacheco’s staunch Democratic support kept him in office 16 years.
Until Tuesday. Pacheco lost the Democratic primary after four terms by less than 1 percent of the vote to John Paternoster.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.