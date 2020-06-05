June 6, 1920: The Santa Fe high school graduation exercises on Thursday night proved one of the most popular events of the week.
June 6, 1945: Benigno Muniz, retired editor and printer, died this morning at his home 718 College Street. He had been ill two years.
June 6, 1995: As residents of a downtown apartment complex cope with a plan to turn their apartments into condominiums, those living in a south-side mobile home park struggle with new regulations and recently rising rents.
Residents of El Matador Apartments, a downtown apartment complex on Washington Avenue, recently received word that the complex's new owners plan to turn the apartments into condominiums. The proposal is worrisome to the residents, many of whom are elderly.
