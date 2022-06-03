June 5, 1922: Carlsbad, N.M., June 5 — Sheriff George Batton of Eddy county and a Mexican bandit are dead and Deputy Sheriff Milburn is seriously wounded as the result of a gun battle at Hope, N.M., near here late Saturday night.
Sheriff Batton and the deputy went to Hope to get the man whose name was given as Pedro Galindo and who was reported to be an escaped convict from the Texas penitentiary.
June 5, 1947: ALBUQUERQUE, June 5 — J.L. Bostwick has quit as dean of men at the University of New Mexico as a climax to his dispute with the board of regents over disciplining of three students who set fire to a fraternity meeting house on the campus.
June 5, 1972: Bob Humphrey, son of Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minn., says he thinks his father’s chances in the New Mexico Democratic party presidential primary look good.
June 5, 1997: TIERRA AMARILLA — Moises Morales’ passion was born on a Canjilon hillside. The Rio Arriba County commissioner and land-grant activist was about 7 years old, he says, when two federal officials stopped his grandfather.
“Back then the only way to move around in Northern New Mexico was on horseback or buggy,” says Morales, sitting in his Tierra Amarilla auto parts store. “We used to go eight miles from our community to pick up meat in the summer. What my grandfather would do is he would butcher a lamb up there and then put it in a sack and wrap the skin around it and bring it back to the house.”
On this day, however, the Forest Service officials accosted Belarmino Trujillo, 71 at the time, and confiscated the lamb, accusing him of stealing it.