From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 5, 1946: ALBUQUERQUE, June 5 (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dennis Chavez won renomination over Gov. John J. Dempsey on the basis of today's mounting New Mexico primary returns by nearly three times the margin of their bitter battle six years ago. Dempsey, congressman and undersecretary of the interior before he became governor, conceded the election.
June 5, 1996: In two tight Democratic primary races, Sen. Nancy Rodriguez of Santa Fe pulled out a victory Tuesday but Northern New Mexico's other woman senator — Liz Stefanics of Madrid — lost to former Santa Fe City Councilor Phil Griego.
On a day when voter turnout was low, both races were decided by fewer than 100 votes.
