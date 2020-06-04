From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 5, 1920: The canalizing of the Rio Grande will give the cities and towns on its banks the only sure protection against recurrence of the damaging floods like those of the last two weeks, Governor Larrazolo stated today.
June 5, 1945: State Comptroller C.R. Sebastian today announced his office had taken over the finances of the Espanola schools. This action, he said, will permit the payment of teachers’ salaries, in arrears two months.
June 5, 1970: The ballot boxes used in the primary election in Santa Fe County are being opened and examined today under court order in the search for ballots that could determine the outcome of the race for Democratic nomination for sheriff.
A search yesterday, which involved opening two of the county’s 70 ballot boxes, turned up emergency paper ballots which narrowed the number of votes separating the two top contenders to 13 votes. The paper ballots had been used at once precinct during a period when the voting machine failed to operate. The ballots were placed int he double-locked box and were not added to the voting machine total on the “return sheet” sent back to the clerk’s office.
June 5, 1995: In April, Mayor Debbie Jaramillo wisely withdrew a couple of civilian police-review resolutions from City Council consideration.
The intent of those resolutions — creation of a civilian police-advisory board and a police incident-review board — is good. The measures themselves, though were premature.
