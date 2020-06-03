From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 4, 1920: Leopoldo Mascarenas, 17 years old, an inmate of the state reformatory at Springer, was pardoned today by Governor Larrazolo. The boy was "sent up" by the district court for Colfax county on June 29, 1919, sentenced to serve two years after he had been convicted of larceny of cattle.
June 4, 1945: Tom K. Broome, Santa Fe County chairman, issued a warning today that after a good start, the Seventh War Loan drive is faltering seriously.
"This is no 'cry-wolf' business," Broom said, "as the figures speak for themselves. …"
June 4, 1970: The Federal Census Bureau has given no indication that it will complete the 1970 census of Santa Fe, but pressure is being applied to the bureau to finish the job.
June 4, 1995: Their Catholic faith drove the young Roca brothers into the mountains to escape persecution by Spanish communists 50 years ago.
One was caught and tortured to death.
The other survived, came to American and rebuilt a holy community in Chimayó.
The Rev. Casimiro Roca, now 77, will return to Spain this week to present testimony on his slain brother's martyrdom. The Catholic Church is studying whether to bestow veneration — the first step to sainthood — on his brother, Pedro Roca, and 19 others killed for their faith.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.