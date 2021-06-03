From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 4, 1921: 2000 Dead In Pueblo Flood
Ten Million Dollars Damage by Frightful Cataclysm in the Colorado City
June 4, 1946: Albuquerque, June 4 — The office of the attorney general of the United States has authorized investigation into the primary election in New Mexico, K. Gill Shaffer, assistant U.S. attorney, said today.
June 4, 1971: Opening day entries, selections for Santa Fe Downs
June 4, 1996: New Mexico’s gambling tribes suffered a setback in federal court Monday when a U.S. district court judge ruled the gambling compact between the state and the Mescalero Apache tribe is invalid.
In the ruling, similar to federal court rulings on state-tribal compacts in other jurisdictions, Judge John Conway said the compact is not valid because the New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Gary Johnson didn’t have the authority to sign it without legislative approval.
