June 30, 1923: Honorable David J. Leahy, Judge of the Fourth Judicial District Court, San Miguel County, N.M., who yesterday sentenced Albuquerque Editor to One Year to Eighteen Months in the State Penitentiary of New Mexico at Santa fe, following Magee's Conviction at Las Vegas of Criminal Libel against Chief Justice F.W. Parker of the State Supreme Court.
Judge Leahy in pronouncing sentence upon Mr. Magee characterized him as Wanton, False, Malicious, Dishonest, Rotten, Corrupt, Lying and Unscrupulous; directly or by inference.
June 30, 1948: Family groups from eight scattered states joined today to mourn their dead, nine members of a B-24 crew killed in the Algerian campaign Nov. 22, 1942, who were buried this morning in Santa Fe National cemetery. Before interment, the nine bodies lay in five flag-draped coffins which occupied a half of the main parlor of the Sanchez-Salazar mortuary ... .
June 30, 1998: TESUQUE — Under a hot red-and-white striped tent — with a view of wild-fire smoke billowing over the Jemez Mountains — a slow stream of customers pondered stacks of fireworks for sale Monday afternoon.
The explosives and spark-sitters range from tame to insane. "Shoots flaming balls," reads the warning label on the "Lnightning Strike" pyro-pleaser.
With the Fourth of July approaching, wildfires flourishing and roadside tents like this one filling the more hazardous gaps where grocery store sparklers leave off, fire officals are bracing fora dangerous holiday.