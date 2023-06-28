From The Santa Fe New Mexican: 

June 30, 1923: Honorable David J. Leahy, Judge of the Fourth Judicial District Court, San Miguel County, N.M., who yesterday sentenced Albuquerque Editor to One Year to Eighteen Months in the State Penitentiary of New Mexico at Santa fe, following Magee's Conviction at Las Vegas of Criminal Libel against Chief Justice F.W. Parker of the State Supreme Court.

Judge Leahy in pronouncing sentence upon Mr. Magee characterized him as Wanton, False, Malicious, Dishonest, Rotten, Corrupt, Lying and Unscrupulous; directly or by inference.

