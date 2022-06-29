June 30, 1922: Don Gaspar avenue will be the first street paved under the contract recently awarded M.J. Kennedy, Denver, contractor by the city council, City Engineer Walter G. Turley announced.
The paving of this street is to be started at Buena Vista street Monday morning and extended north to the bridge over the Santa Fe river where the paving now ends.
Mr. Turley advised property owners along Don Gaspar to put in sewer and water connections if they haven't already done so before the paving reaches their property and also do advise him if they wished opening for driveways left i the curbing in front of their places.
June 30, 1947: Today is the deadline for returning contributions for this years' Fiesta — planned on a bigger scale than ever before.
Fiesta is a fine old tradition — but it is more than that. It is a highly important part of the Ancient City's economic foundation.
June 30, 1972: Nine Sanitation Department workers returned to work at 8 a.m. today after the majority of strikers voted Thursday not to return to work until an immediate cash demand was met.
Acting City Manager Tom Ortiz said the workers showed up for work as usual at 8 a.m.; however, no garbage pickup was instituted. The workers are being used for maintenance work at the city yard and at the Sanitary Landfill site.
June 30, 1997: The next time you make a run to the old city dump, it won't be there.
In its place, a new, high-tech, 40,000-square-foot transfer station just north of the old landfill site.
For Santa Fe County residents, four transfer stations north and south of town will replace the old county landfill.