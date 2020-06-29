From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 30, 1920: To Santa Fe, the most important and interesting statement made by the delegates from the San Luis valley chambers of commerce at the recent local meeting was that as to the value Colorado attaches to the tourist business.
Colorado is one of the greatest mining districts of the world; but her agricultural production is double that of her mines — and the revenue from the tourist business is double the income from farms and ranges.
June 30, 1945: A New Mexico boy who fought the Japanese with rocks, a head knife and home-made ammunition for three years in the swamps of southern Mindanao came home today. He is Lt. Lewis Roybal, who greeted relatives here and hastened to Wagon Mound to join his father, Tranqualino Roybal and grand-parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Lewis. His mother died during his absence.
June 30, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE — A sportsmen’s group called today for passage of a Senate bill to give the Taos Pueblo Indians trust title to about 1,640 acres of land in the Blue Lake area for exclusive religious use.The Sportsmen’s Legislative Action Committee urged passage of a proposal by Sen. Clinton P. Anderson, D-N.M.
June 30, 1995: The city of Santa Fe has hired a local organizational consultant to evaluate problems at the police department, specifically the ongoing problems between officers and Chief Donald Grady II.
