From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 3, 1921: Probe of Tulsa Riots Ordered By Daugherty And Governor
Department of Justice Will Take Hand if Any Federal Laws Have Been Violated.
Ask That Troops Be Left Week Longer
June 3, 1946: Voting Is A Duty, Not A Privilege — Go To The Polls Tomorrow
June 3, 1971: The Santa Fe Division of the Public Service Company of New Mexico has become “alarmed” over what they now consider a critical water shortage to residents of the area.
June 3, 1996: Banning new home swimming pools, restricting lawn-watering and cutting back on new domestic wells in subdivisions are among the water-saving measures the Santa Fe County Commission is debating for areas outside the Santa Fe city limits.
