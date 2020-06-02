From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 3, 1920: The Novelty Candy company of Las Vegas has opened an up to date milk and cream station in the heart of the city and will sell fresh milk and cream at all hours, both day and night, at greatly reduced prices.
June 3, 1945: ALBUQUERQUE — Gov. David F. Cargo’s brief and spectacular career in New Mexico politics was at an end for the time being today, victim of a humiliating defeat by Anderson Carter in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary race.
Even Carter expressed surprise at the extent of his victory — a 2 to 1 margin. He said he had expected to win by about 4,000 votes.
Carter will be the general election opponent of U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, D-N.M., who added another triumph to his unbroken string of election victories extending over a period of more than 30 years.
June 3, 1995: Devin Osborne, the 2-year-old seriously injured by a Rottweiler dog May 10 at the foster home where he was placed by the state, has a new foster home.
Devin’s mother, Desiree Osborne of Yuma, Ariz., said she has been informed that after the dog attack, Devin was not returned to the Edgewood couple whose Rottweiler bit the child’s head, causing injuries that required him to be hospitalized for six days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.