June 29, 1922: “Guilty of first degree murder,” was the verdict of the jury in the case of New Mexico vs. Price Clemons. The case was tried before District Judge Reed Holloman at Tierra Amarilla and has just been concluded, according to work brought here last night by attorneys returning from court.
Clemons was found guilty of murdering two motorists, Frank Akins and Clay Carpenter, of Texas. Clemons is supposed to have driven their car through Rio Arriba county and, arriving near El Vado, spent the night in a hut.
June 29, 1972: Mayor Joe Valdes appointed himself as chairman and 10 other Santa Feans to an Airport Action Committee to find ways and means of restoring airline service to the Capital City.
The Santa Fe City Council unanimously approved the appointments during its regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday.
Valdes’ action was the first official move towards resolving an air transportation crisis created by the suspension of service by Frontier and Texas International Airlines Saturday.
June 29, 1997: A battle royal is brewing between a Santa Fe environmental group and the U.S. Forest Service over grazing in riverside areas of the Southwest.
The outcome could be a sharp reduction in grazing levels in the 11 national forests of New Mexico and Arizona.