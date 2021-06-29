From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 30, 1921: Woman’s Death Will Be Probed Says Edwards; Man Still Held
Will Be Permitted to Attend Wife’s Funeral Tomorrow, Officials Decide.
Analysis Of Stomach Contents Asked For
Assistant District attorney A.M. Edwards, who returned last night from Rio Arriba county, stated this morning that the state will investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden and mysterious death of Mrs. Lottie Borrego on Tuesday evening.
June 30, 1971: Santa Fe residents have nine days to show their cooperation by voluntarily restricting their water use in alleviating an extreme water shortage.
July 6 is the date set by Public Service Company officials to determine whether or not rigid restrictions on water use will be necessary.
June 30, 1996: Weatherwise, it’s been a month to remember.
June, which began in a dusty haze, is ending with a splash.
By Saturday evening, 2.34 inches of rain had fallen at the official weather station at Santa Fe Municipal Airport over a four-day period, and more scattered storms were expected in coming days — a welcome break from months of bone-dry weather.
