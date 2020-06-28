From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 29, 1920: New State College Board Is Appointed By Governor Except Democratic Member
Three Republicans and One of Opposite Party Already Named as Regents of School First
June 29, 1945: First Sgt. Charley B. Sandoval, 318 Delgado Street, has been decorated with a Bronze Star for his action with the 823d Tank Destroyer Battalion in the European Theater.
June 29, 1970: Mother Nature, who started most of the 425 fires in New Mexico and Arizona in the past six days, may end them.
The U.S. Weather Bureau is predicting increasing thunderstorms in the two states today, and forecasts say moisture-laden clouds from the Gulf of Mexico are right behind the storms.
June 29, 1995: The bodices the can-can dancers will wear during The Santa Fe Opera’s opening night production of Countess Maritza would make Madonna cry.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.