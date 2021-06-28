From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 29, 1921: Woman Poisoned, Verdict
Mrs. Lottie Borrego Expires in Convulsions; Husband Held Pending Investigation.
Prisoner Denies He Administered Drug
June 29, 1946: Farewell to an Unknown Reader
Dear Reader:
It’s not pleasant to break such news, but we might as well be blunt and get it over quickly. We don’t know your name — yet — but we do know this:
You will be dead before July is over — killed in an accident which might have been prevented.
June 29, 1971: The water shortage in Santa Fe has reached the “extremely critical” stage and residents appear to be only days away from ordinances forcing restrictions on water use, according to Public Service Company officials today.
Wayne Badsgard, vice-president of the Santa Fe Division of the Public Service Company, said residents have been using about nine million gallons of water per day during June.
Badsgard said that if forced restrictions are required, they probably would come within 10 days, using city ordinances.
June 29, 1996: Fighting wildfires has cost state government nearly $7.6 million during the current budget year, and state forestry officials cautioned Friday that fire hazards remain high despite recent rain.
