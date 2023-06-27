From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 28, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., June 28 — Back to what he has called “Kingdom of San Miguel,” Carl Magee, editor and publisher of the New Mexico State Tribune, came at 10 o’clock this morning to find the charge of contempt of Judge Leahy’s court.

Through his attorneys, Hanna, Wilson, Hunker and Noble, Magee contended that through must be free and speech, the vehicle of thought, must be free; and that any idea or theory of government requiring “royalty” to be invested with imaginary perfection against which a breath of criticism would be taboo, is opposed the theory of popular government in these United States.

