June 28, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., June 28 — Back to what he has called “Kingdom of San Miguel,” Carl Magee, editor and publisher of the New Mexico State Tribune, came at 10 o’clock this morning to find the charge of contempt of Judge Leahy’s court.
Through his attorneys, Hanna, Wilson, Hunker and Noble, Magee contended that through must be free and speech, the vehicle of thought, must be free; and that any idea or theory of government requiring “royalty” to be invested with imaginary perfection against which a breath of criticism would be taboo, is opposed the theory of popular government in these United States.
June 28, 1948: Reprocessing of the blacktopping on U.S. Highway 85 southwest of Santa Fe has begun, State Highway Engineer Burton G. Dwyre said today, as victims of two accidents caused by a hole in the pavement last week are reported recovering.
Dwyre said $44,000 had been set up for the work.
June 28, 1973: The City Council, in a cliffhanger vote decided by the mayor breaking a tie, decided Wednesday night against paying salaries to council members.
The salaries would have become effective July 1, 1974, after the next municipal elections.
The proposal for pay — $3,000 a year — came from Councilman Mike Scarborough, who told last night’s meeting that he would not run either for re-election or for mayor next year, when his term expires.
June 28, 1998: Late last month, a small campfire left too hot by a trespasser in the Santa Fe Watershed caught a wind. The resulting wildfire scorched 30 acres north of McClure Reservoir before 37 firefighters — aided by slurry bombers and helicopters — could snuff it out.