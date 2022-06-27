June 28, 1922: Emilio Gonzales was reported to have been shot and wounded by his brother, Luciano, at Pecos, last night, but few details of the affair could be learned here.
June 28, 1947: GALLUP, June 28 The New Mexico department convention of the American Legion today approved a resolution originally offered in 1943 by the Gallup post demanding full citizenship and the right to vote for Indians. The resolution has been approved each year by the department convention.
June 28, 1972: If commercial flights into Santa Fe remain suspended, one small industry which depends heavily on air freight probably will shutdown here and move to another city.
Restaurants which serve fresh seafoods and St. Vincent Hospital which depends in some cases, on air freight for medical supplies will experience “inconvenience” according to administrators.
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce says the flight suspension definitely will have a “drastic” affect on tourism and attracting new light industry.
June 28, 1997: After less than three months flying passengers between Santa Fe and Colorado Springs, Mountain Air Express is dropping its Santa Fe service, a spokeswoman said Friday.
The spokeswoman, who asked that her name not be used, said the last flights in and out of Santa Fe will be on Sunday. Mountain Air began its twice-daily service to Santa Fe on April 6.