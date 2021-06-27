From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 28, 1921: It's Just About the Last Call for the Invasion of Las Vegas. Are you a live one?
June 28, 1946: "It was like you were standing near an arc welder when he struck the arc."
Thus did the Army today describe the atomic chain reaction set up last May 31 when Dr. Louis B. Slotin, 35, Winnipeg, Canada, was burned fatally during an experiment at the Los Alamos atomic laboratory.
June 28, 1971: Two lightning-caused forest fires in the Pecos area east of Santa Fe had roared over more than 5,000 acres of timberland early today despite the efforts of 500 firefighters, National Guardsmen and Army personnel to contain them.
The U.S. Forest Service said both fires, dubbed "Dog" and "Cat" were out of control.
June 28, 1996: It's gong to be a family affair for the Lucero siblings at The Santa Fe Opera this summer.
And a transportation nightmare.
Andres, 15; Aaron, 13; and Adrianna, 5, are all on the payroll at the hilltop theater — and they are all working different hours.
