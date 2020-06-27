From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 28, 1920: Speed Limit On Paved Road Cuts Seligman’s Time To Santa Barbara
June 28, 1945: George Bloom, of the First National Bank, was named as chairman of the committee to work for improvement of the appearance of the Santa Fe Plaza at a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce office last night.
June 28, 1970: St. Vincent Hospital has agreed to purchase a 43.3-acre tract of land near the eastern end of St. Michael’s Drive with an eye towards building a new 274-bed hospital within the next decade, it was announced Saturday by Dr. Bergere Kenney, chairman of the Board of Trustees.
June 28, 1995: ALBUQUERQUE — There’s no doubt that the two adult Mexican wolves prowling an outdoor at the Rio Grande Zoo would, if they could, climb the high walls and flee to the home bequeathed them by evolution: the desert and mountain country of Northern Mexico and the American Southwest.
