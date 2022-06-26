June 27, 1922: The Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, over three centuries old, one of the most famous of Catholic shrines in New Mexico, containing valuable old paintings and ancient carved vigas, was badly damaged by fire in the early morning blaze today. The damage may reach $10,000 to $15,000, but it is fully covered by insurance.
June 27, 1947: State police raiders swooped on the Central bar at Ruidoso last night seizing gambling equipment valued in excess of $18,000 and ousting a crowd of more than 100 men, women and children crowded about the casino games. Nine operators were arrested and placed in bond of $500 each for district court trial. They protested that the casino was a private social club operated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
June 27, 1972: WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Joseph M. Montoya D-N.M., today announced that U.S. Senate Appropriation committee has restored funds for two Los Alamos projects that had been cut by the House.
The House of Representatives had cut the $5.2 million atomic Energy Commission Lazer Laboratory to $400,000, but the Senate Appropriations Committee of which Sen. Montoya is a member restored $4.75 million for the project.
June 27, 1997: In March 1986, Juan Hamilton hiked Pedernal Mountain east of Abiquiú and tossed George O'Keeffe's ashes into a strong wind, scattering them in the New Mexico countryside she loved and called home for more than 35 years.
Perhaps more than anything the simple act showed the bond between Hamilton and O'Keeffe, in death as in her later life.
The bond and understanding will be displayed again in the July 17 opening of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum. Hamilton, O'Keeffe's controversial friend and aide, is curator of the first exhibition.