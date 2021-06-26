From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 27, 1921: Don’t wait any longer to enroll for the big procession to Las Vegas, July 3.
June 27, 1946: Late yesterday afternoon the city council approved new water-saving regulations, effective as of 5 a.m. tomorrow, but last night Santa Fe residents went on an all-out bender in watering their lawns.
June 27, 1971: A second suspect in the burglary of Free Fraser Pharmacy was reinstated in the methadone program for heroin addicts Friday.
June 27, 1996: City Manager David Coss will lose two weeks pay and serve six months probation as a result of his handling of Santa Fe’s donation of 22 surplus vehicles to Parral, Mexico.
Four of Santa Fe’s eight city councilors voted to fire Coss on Wednesday but Mayor Debbie Jaramillo cast a tie-breaking vote to keep him.
The council then agreed to dock Coss two weeks pay, which will cost him about $3,000.
